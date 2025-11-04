Tesla issues recall on more than 60,000 Cybertrucks after discovering serious safety hazard: 'Increase the risk of a collision'

The news comes as Tesla suffers a global sales slump throughout 2025.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration determined that the Tesla Cybertruck's front lights are too bright and pose a safety hazard.

In response, Tesla issued a recall on 63,619 Cybertrucks with model years 2024 to 2026.

What's happening?

As People reported, the agency said that the Cybertrucks' controller software "may cause the front parking lights to be too bright and exceed the maximum light output." It also said the Cybertrucks' lights may be "distracting to other drivers and increase the risk of a collision."

Tesla conducted an investigation, including photometric tests, to assess the issue with the front lights. Upon completing its investigation, Tesla issued a statement that it has not received any warranty claims, field reports, or any accidents related to this issue.

Why are EV recalls significant?

Although it seems no one has been involved in a Cybertruck crash caused by the vehicle's overly bright lights, another Tesla recall remains concerning.

Just a few months ago, Tesla had to recall approximately 46,000 Cybertrucks because of a risk of the trim panel detaching. It also recently recalled over 260 Model Ys due to the vehicle's reverse lights.

This recall news also comes amid the Tesla brand suffering a global sales slump throughout 2025 and CEO Elon Musk being a frequent subject of considerable controversy.

Electric vehicle recalls are important because they address potential safety issues that could lead to serious consequences if left unaddressed. However, steady news of one EV recall after another may discourage drivers from making their next car an EV, regardless of brand, because of broad assumptions about safety.

What's being done to improve EV safety?

Since the NHTSA's determination, Tesla released a free software update to fix this light output issue. It plans to mail letters to Cybertruck owners in December to advise them of the problem and the remedy.

Meanwhile, scientists have been developing safety devices that can predict and prevent potential EV failures. These technologically advanced efforts help people drive EVs more safely and educate the public about the difference between EV myths and reality.

You can also be a safe EV driver by learning more about how your vehicle works and how it differs from a traditional gas vehicle that emits tailpipe fumes. Get to know the details of your EV's braking system, batteries, and other features to ensure a smooth, safe, clean-energy driving experience.

