Tesla gets patent for entirely new approach to vehicle manufacturing: 'Tesla is on the cutting edge'

Continuous advancements by the EV giant Tesla keep this company in the tech zeitgeist, and a new patent-approved method of manufacturing is no exception.

According to Teslarati, the new patent for Tesla's 'unboxed process' moves away from traditional production line operations.

"The method improves assembly efficiency by compensating for substructure irregularities…" the patent states, as quoted by Teslarati.

The process was announced earlier this year, though the patent has just been granted. While traditional assembly lines work piece by piece, with the whole car moving along the line, Tesla's new unboxed process streamlines the operation by working on the vehicle in sections.

The goal of the new process is to expedite production, which is necessary in response to the success of their Cybercab model, used for their robotaxi service. The patent also mentions the use of adhesives, as opposed to typical welding practices.

Though Tesla has faced ups and downs in its sales numbers across 2025, the robotaxi system, Full Self-Driving (FSD) software, and now the unboxing process keep consumers hooked on what this company will tackle next.

Commenters on Teslarati's article gave their two cents on the new patent.

"Tesla is on the cutting edge of automobile manufacturing and others are following their lead," one person said.

Another fan of the process added, "Wow, impressive design and engineering at work here."



