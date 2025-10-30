Volkswagen is moving into the future of electric vehicles by holding on to the past — past names, that is.

The Independent reported that Volkswagen is ensuring brand familiarity in its upcoming EVs by reintroducing some of the company's most identifiable car names.

First up is the ID.Polo, which will blend the company's latest EV tech with the safety and quality Volkswagen users have come to expect with the Polo name. Additionally, the company is bringing back the GTI tag with the ID.Polo GTI and plans to release an all-new electric SUV named the ID.Cross Concept that acts as an alternative to the T-Cross.

The Independent reported that the CEO of the Volkswagen brand, Thomas Schäfer, shared, "Our model names are deeply embedded in people's minds. They stand for a strong brand and embody qualities like reliability, timeless design and accessible technology. That's why we're taking our well-known names into the future. The ID.Polo is just the beginning."

The new EVs may have familiar names, but consumers can look forward to new updates like higher-quality materials, the return of real buttons, and a more intuitive infotainment system.

The brand familiarity and new updates for the cars are exciting news for those looking to make the switch to an EV. Additionally, the affordability of EVs should factor in when transitioning from a traditional vehicle. While not every EV is inexpensive upfront, one saves an immense amount of money on routine maintenance and gas over the lifetime of the car.

Other benefits of EVs are the quieter engine, which reduces noise pollution and makes for a more peaceful drive, and the lack of tailpipe pollution, which allows car owners to breathe easier.

Some looking to make the switch may have concerns about the cost of using public charging stations, but installing a home charger can actually save EV owners hundreds each year. Qmerit is a service that provides free and instant estimates for homeowners interested in installing a Level 2 EV charger in their home.

Homeowners utilizing solar energy can boost their savings even more, as charging at home with the help of solar panels is far less expensive than relying on the grid or using public chargers. Those considering adding solar panels to their home will find EnergySage beneficial, as it allows homeowners to compare installation quotes quickly and can even save them thousands on solar installation.

Those looking forward to Volkswagen's new releases can expect the ID.Polo sometime in 2026.

