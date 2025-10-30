Tesla's newest model sees stunning sales numbers in major market: 'Should not be surprised'

Tesla's Model Y L has become one of China's top-selling large SUVs only weeks after its launch, according to newly released sales data reported by Teslarati.

The extended-wheelbase version of Tesla's popular crossover entered the market in September and quickly rose to fourth place among mid-to-large SUVs, selling 8,221 units that month. The Model Y L trailed behind the Leapmotor C16, Li Auto L6, and Xiaomi YU7.

The strong debut is significant for Tesla, which has faced slowing sales earlier in 2025 amid rising competition from domestic automakers and softening demand in some markets. Analysts noted that the new model's success shows the company can still generate excitement in China, its largest overseas market, Teslarati reported.

Reviewers have praised the Model Y L for its spacious cabin and value compared with other large SUVs. The seven-seat electric vehicle has a starting price of about $47,566 before options. The model sold out for October and November, and new orders now show delivery dates into December 2025, per Teslarati.

The car offers a balance of family-sized capacity with the benefits of driving electric, including lower fueling costs and fewer maintenance needs compared to gas-powered SUVs. Wider adoption of EVs also benefits the environment by cutting pollution, which drives global warming.

"Should not be surprised. This simply replaced Model X there, which is EXPENSIVE since it is imported," one commenter said.

Tesla's momentum in China may also support global interest in EVs. Policies and incentives across markets continue to encourage consumers to make their next car an EV, with automakers racing to expand options in the competitive segment.

