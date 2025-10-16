"The scale at which China has managed to transition so far is testament to its unwavering commitment to the technologies of the future."

China has announced that its electric vehicle exports in September doubled from a year ago after car manufacturers expanded into international markets.



ABC News reported that Chinese exports of electric vehicles, including battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, increased by over 100% in September from the same month last year, and sales in August were even higher.



The boom of the electric vehicle industry in China has led to intense competition and relentless price wars by ABC.



One of China's largest EV makers, BYD, said that the United Kingdom became its largest market outside of China last month. September is usually a peak for Chinese car sales, sometimes referred to as Golden September, and outside of the international success, BYD had domestic sales fall for the first time since early 2024.



Increases in electric vehicle sales worldwide can help limit air and noise pollution, making cities cleaner and safer for people to live in, as well as more comfortable even suggest that a mass shift to EVs could lead to nearly 2.8 million fewer asthma attacks among children.



Building a fleet of electric vehicles can also help combat rising global temperatures, especially as the grid continues to get cleaner, ultimately creating a safer and cleaner future for people and the planet.



Some applications of electric vehicles could even improve and expand public transport, providing safer, more accessible, and more sustainable transportation options.



In an article for The Telegraph, Corrin Reilly from New AutoMotive said: "China has long been leading the way in the transition to electric vehicles seeing success in the uptake of both battery electric cars as well as plug-in hybrids.



"The scale at which China has managed to transition so far is testament to its unwavering commitment to the technologies of the future and stands as a lesson governments across the West must learn from when their resilience is tested."

