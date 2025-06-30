  • Home Home

Energy expert reveals surprising benefits of rooftop solar while busting viral myth: 'A lot of people think that...'

by Simon Sage
An expert from Florida-based First Choice Solar ran down a few ways that solar panels can actually protect a home's roof. 

"A lot of people think that solar panels can damage your roof," he states at the beginning of the video. "But solar panels actually protect your home, and specifically, your roof." 

As it turns out, solar panels provide a physical barrier for rain and wind that can actually prolong the life of a roof. That barrier equally applies to the hot Florida sun beating down on a home. Not only are the panels harvesting that light for electricity, they're also providing a heat buffer, so homeowners don't have to use as much power on air conditioning. 

Smart solar panel installers who know these ins and outs are rare, but EnergySage can help find one close to you.

Solar energy is an important tool in building a better future. At utility scale, it's the cheapest option available. Once installed, solar can bring monthly electric utility bills close to or even below $0, earning you credit for the future. 

More importantly, solar panels help to wean consumers off the use of gas power. Home energy use creates quite a bit of pollution, which contributes to increasingly destructive weather patterns like drought and floods. Heat-trapping gases also speed up polar ice cap melt, which raises sea levels, especially around Florida

While cutting gas out of the equation is a high priority, getting over the hump of the initial investment for solar panel installation can be a challenge. EnergySage has a helpful online tool that can connect homeowners to vetted local installers, like First Choice Solar. These installers know their way around incentives and can use them to save homeowners up to $10,000 on costs. 

These credits are worth taking advantage of while they're around, especially since an act of Congress may take them away

Additionally, EnergySage has an interactive map that can help homeowners get a sense of how much solar installs cost in their area. 

If solar panels are still out of reach, even with the help of rebates, there's also the opportunity to rent them. Palmetto's LightReach program can help homeowners get solar panels installed for zero money down. It also offers a fixed utility rate that dodges increases you might face otherwise.

