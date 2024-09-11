Car reviewer highlights new features on updated Tesla Model 3: 'Worth it?'

"It's getting harder and harder for [you] to have reasons to hate on Tesla."

Tesla unveiled the updated Model 3 earlier this year, and one expert detailed all the features in an engaging TikTok video.

Car reviewer Forrest Jones (@forrestsautoreviews) raced through the outside and inside of the electric vehicle and ended with a joke about the sedan's romance mode.

He called attention to a touch screen for passengers in the back, glass roof, and two subwoofers, among plenty of other technology. Jones wrote that the Model 3 gets 341 miles of range, goes from 0 to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds, and is priced at $47,500.

"Worth it?" he asked.

A Tesla might not be for everyone, but the company dominates U.S. EV sales despite a declining market share. Its models accounted for 49.7% of purchases in the second quarter of 2024; no. 2 Hyundai reached 11.2%, with Ford (7.2%) and GM (6.6%) next in line.

In general, EVs save you money on gas and maintenance compared to internal combustion engine vehicles, and they significantly reduce the production of pollution from the transportation industry, the largest source of planet-warming pollution in the United States.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Teslas and other EVs don't even have tailpipes, which means they contribute zero heat-trapping gas pollution — the cause of the rapidly rising global temperature — while being driven. They run on rechargeable batteries made with precious metals but still are far better for the environment than extracting billions of tons of dirty energy sources for ICEVs.

You can also get a $7,500 tax credit for buying an EV.

"All i wish was that there was a screen on the drivers side of the dash, would be safer for seeing your speed and other things to glance at," one TikToker commented.

Someone else said, "Man it's getting harder and harder for ya to have reasons to hate on Tesla."

A third user stated: "I hate how everything is controlled on the screen and how the screen sticks out. I always bang my knee on the corner of it."

"I can't believe I live in a world where a robot car exists," another commenter wrote.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.