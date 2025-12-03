Pet owner shares video of concerning incident with Tesla vehicle: 'The doggo is fine'

Their post was equal parts frustration and confusion.

A Tesla owner in Norway experienced frozen car door handles one too many times. The design flaw trapped their dog inside the vehicle in freezing temperatures. The incident raises safety concerns for EV owners and passengers in cold climates.

What's happening?

The Redditor's post described the moment their Tesla froze over.

They activated "the remote defrost for 20 minutes before leaving." Even after driving with the heat on, "the handles refroze while driving," the user said.

The driver resorted to "[carving] out the handles with a card" to get into the car.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

The driver was most distressed to find that their dog was stuck inside the vehicle. They reassured readers that "the doggo is fine," having finished a vet appointment beforehand.

Their post was equal parts frustration and confusion. They couldn't understand why other Norwegians own Teslas in the extreme cold.

Why is a frozen Tesla concerning?

A lack of access is a significant safety risk for Tesla owners in frosty weather.

Flush door handles, a hallmark of Tesla's design, can become liabilities when frozen. Either it's difficult or impossible to enter or exit the vehicle.

Occupants, including pets, could get stuck inside, making the situation more dangerous.

Design that is more aesthetic than functional leads customers to distrust the vehicle. It also causes stress, delays, and compromises safety.

Vehicle operations that cannot adapt to similar conditions make EV ownership less reliable.

Electric vehicles offer many benefits for the environment, including reduced planet-overheating pollution. Although issues like frozen door handles can deter potential buyers.

Slowing the wider adoption of eco-friendly cars prevents the progress of sustainability goals.

Tesla has faced other customer concerns in the past. The automaker struggled with a 13% sales drop year-over-year in its first quarter. Production pauses for vehicles like the Model Y and Cybertruck have also taken place.

Consumers expect reliability and safety features when considering an EV.

What's being done about Tesla door handles freezing?

Automakers need to refine their designs and improve vehicle performance in extreme weather.

The Reddit post didn't detail specific actions from Tesla. Ongoing customer feedback in cold climates will be crucial.

Some Redditors in the comment section suggested using a urine funnel. Others mentioned that the Tesla app can apply more force to unlock the door handles.

Advancements in EV technology have to focus on reliable functionality in all environments.

Practical design choices that handle challenging climates will maintain consumer confidence and safety. Automakers that improve EV performance and address user experience are a necessary evolution.

