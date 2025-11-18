New app offers groundbreaking feature that will make EV drivers' lives easier: 'Help accelerate'

"Drivers can easily see what we in the industry know the public must learn."

Electric vehicle drivers just gained a powerful new ally in their transition to cleaner mobility, Electrek reports.

Chargeway, a leading EV charging app and platform, has introduced a groundbreaking feature that displays real-time electricity pricing across thousands of public charging stations throughout North America.

The update, launched in October, marks a major leap toward transparency and convenience for EV owners, allowing them to compare costs per kilowatt-hour, charging speeds, and station availability in one place.

"Our mission at Chargeway from day one has been to simplify 'electric fuel' for every driver to help accelerate EV adoption," Chargeway's Founder and CEO, Matt Teske, told Electrek.

This development arrives at a crucial moment in the global shift to electric transport. As more drivers consider switching to EVs, uncertainty about charging costs has remained a key obstacle.

Chargeway's new pricing integration addresses that head-on by giving users the same level of clarity they would have when fueling up at a gas station. According to Chargeway, the new data feature is part of its mission to make "electric fuel" as intuitive as possible.

Whether planning a long trip or a daily commute, drivers can now make smarter, more cost-effective decisions in real time, helping them save money and avoid unpleasant surprises at the plug.

Bringing transparency to charging networks and simplifying how drivers understand electricity costs are steps the company hopes will demystify EV ownership and accelerate the shift away from the air pollution generated by traditional combustion vehicles.

Transport-related emissions are among the largest contributors to pollution worldwide. As EV charging outlets encourage drivers to invest in EVs, transport-related pollution will dwindle. Teske explained that the ease and accessibility of the app are vital to helping more drivers transition to renewable energy vehicles.

"Now with one tap on the Chargeway station map, drivers can easily see what we in the industry know the public must learn: Can I connect my car here? How long will charging take? How many chargers are available? How much will my charging session cost?" he stated.

While EVs have grown in popularity, there are still hurdles to drivers adjusting to them, and Chargeway's new update clears a big one.

