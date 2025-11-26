Tesla owner issues warning after concerning incident in parking garage: 'First time it happened'

Yet another Tesla owner has experienced vandalism. As with many other such incidents, a Reddit user posted to the r/TeslaModel3 subreddit to share their experience.

Vandalism of Teslas has become fairly common. While this Tesla owner's incident happened several years ago, there are seemingly countless stories of vandalism, whether it be Teslas getting keyed, getting paint thrown on them, or other forms of damage being inflicted. In more recent times, it's gotten so bad that some Tesla owners try to disguise their vehicles. But this incident of vandalism was a little different.

The post is headed, "Had two from aero while caps stolen last night," and reads: "While I parked my Model 3 overnight at garage with free EV chargers, I had two front wheel caps (aero covers) stolen. They didn't take them all, but just two in the front. I guess it's some hate crime against EVs or Teslas. I had this car for four years and it is first time it happened. Will now be looking for new wheel covers to replace them."

The reason for the vandalism isn't clear. It could be anti-Tesla or anti-EV sentiment. Either way, stories like this, whether it's vandalism or robbery, could make someone considering making their next car an EV think twice — and slow the widespread adoption of EVs, one of the best ways to reduce the planet-warming pollution created by gas-powered vehicles.

Even with the mining of minerals and manufacturing of batteries, EVs are still much cleaner than gas-powered vehicles, as millions of tons of minerals are mined every year for the clean energy transition, compared to billions of tons of dirty energy sources.

Commenters had different takes on the post.

One commenter posted, "I'm guessing it was an unscrupulous Tesla owner that curbed two rims."

Another added, "They probably only took the front caps out of some sense of caution for the sentry mode cameras which could have caught them removing the rear ones."

While another offered a solution, posting, "When I started to swap my covers I realized that anyone who wants to toy with Tesla's will just start to swipe them … I guess it's time for us to store our caps in the trunk when we leave it overnight."

