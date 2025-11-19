Automaker unveils 'Hipster' concept car with head-turning design: 'The true people's car'

"It involves inventing something that does not exist today."

Romanian automaker Dacia has revealed a new concept car called the Hipster, and its simplified design is gaining attention.

"Our ambition in reinventing the true people's car was to give it a distinctive and memorable design," said Romain Gauvin, Dacia's head of advanced design and exterior design, in a press release. "A car that can be sketched in three strokes of a pencil."

The ultracompact electric vehicle is intended to appeal to a wide audience, offering an affordable option with practical features. The unique, boxy design was meant to be eye-catching, with some retro flair, like bench seating in the front and no overhang beyond the wheels at the front and back.

The designers on the Dacia team — umbrellaed under better-known Renault — tried to keep costs as low as possible so the vehicle, if mass-produced, would be accessible to many drivers. The projected price is under $20,000, according to Core77. Even the weight of interior components, such as the seats, was taken into consideration to allow the car to travel farther on a charge, making travel more efficient and affordable.

Unique and accessible concept cars like the Hipster can help make switching to an EV exciting for more potential buyers. Though many concept cars don't actually end up being produced, Dacia has a drivable prototype.

Owning or leasing an EV can bring even more cost savings in the long term, as compared to combustion engine vehicles. So if the cars themselves can be produced at a lower price, widespread adoption may really be more attainable.

With all the savings to be had alongside the Dacia Hipster's head-turning yet practical design, EV ownership may become more accessible for more people sooner than later.

Gauvin said of the concept car, "It has the same societal impact as the Logan did 20 years ago. And it involves inventing something that does not exist today."

