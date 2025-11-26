Tesla watchers confirm sightings of highly anticipated new model on public roads: 'It's a good-looking vehicle'

"It makes no sense to mass produce this rig."

Tesla Cybercab sightings are becoming more frequent on public roads, signaling that the autonomous vehicle is inching toward production.

According to Teslarati, the futuristic taxi was recently spotted testing in Palo Alto, California, just a stone's throw from Tesla's engineering headquarters.

BREAKING: Tesla's Cybercab spotted testing on public roads for the first time!



This was in Los Altos, California, about 10 minutes from Tesla's Engineering HQ. As would be expected at this stage, a person was in the driver seat.



The future is autonomous 🤖 pic.twitter.com/cvd6UrnKZo — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) October 29, 2025

This isn't just another EV feature update, either. The car is being built without a steering wheel or pedals. CEO Elon Musk claims these will be rolling off assembly lines by the second quarter of next year, suggesting the project is moving from sci-fi concept to actual car faster than many expected.

With everything going on this year, Tesla could use the win, too. Reports indicate that Musk's political activities may have slashed sales by over 1 million cars in 2025.

And while the Model Y is still crushing it with record sales numbers, the Cybertruck hasn't exactly taken over the road, moving only about 16,000 units through the first three quarters of the year.

The question remains if the tech is truly ready for prime time. Early footage of the Robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, showed vehicles getting confused and stalling out in the middle of the street, naturally raising red flags for passengers.

Regardless of whether you want a robot driving you, switching to an EV is still a smart play.

In the Teslarati comments, reactions to the Cybercab are a mix of awe and skepticism.

"Can I just say — it's a good-looking vehicle," one commenter noted.

Another user added, "It makes no sense to mass produce this rig unless/until full autonomy is validated and approved."

