States to mitigate air pollution plaguing over 70 million Americans by expanding EV charging network for commercial delivery fleets: 'We'll see the benefits accrue'

Electric truck charging infrastructure is coming to a highway near you, which is great news for your lungs and wallet.

Connecticut and several neighboring states are teaming up to tackle air pollution along busy highways, according to New Hampshire Public Radio.

The Environmental Protection Agency recently awarded nearly $249 million to the "Clean Corridor Coalition," which includes Connecticut, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The funding will go toward installing electric vehicle chargers for medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks along Interstate 95.

This exciting development is part of a larger initiative to clean up the air we breathe. The EPA's Climate Pollution Reduction Grants program, funded by the Inflation Reduction Act, is making it happen.

If you're one of the 72 million Americans living near truck routes, you're probably breathing in too much pollution. This project aims to change that by encouraging more trucks to go electric. Less diesel fumes means cleaner air for everyone, especially in urban areas with poor air quality.

But the benefits go beyond that. As more companies switch to electric trucks, we see lower shipping costs and cheaper goods. Reducing dirty gas pollution from transportation is a significant step toward a cooler planet.

The impact on disadvantaged communities is particularly noteworthy. People from low-income households are more likely to live near busy truck routes and bear the brunt of air pollution. This initiative is a step toward addressing those long-standing inequalities.

David Cash, EPA administrator for the New England region, is optimistic about the project's timeline. "We'll start seeing the technology there soon," he said at a July event in Connecticut. "And we'll see the benefits accrue to all of the mid- to heavy-duty vehicles that we know cause the worst pollution."

The American Lung Association's recent State of the Air report highlighted the urgent need for action. Several Connecticut counties received failing grades for ozone pollution, with Fairfield County ranked as the worst region for ozone in the entire eastern half of the country.

