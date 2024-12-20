  • Business Business

Tesla impresses with versatile new feature in latest electric vehicle update: 'It is still getting better'

by Robert English
It's another improvement to the technology that Tesla continues to enhance.

Tesla owners are surprised yet delighted at a new update announcement from the company, Teslarati reported.

The company announced on its Tesla Charging (@teslacharging) page on X, formerly known as Twitter, that an update would make its Supercharger network more reliable and more efficient. 

"With the new Tesla App update, you can report issues at Tesla charging locations at any time," Tesla wrote on Nov. 20. "Our systems already auto-detect charging performance, but sharing issues related to access, cleanliness or damage can help us improve site experience faster."

Tesla is most famously known for its electric vehicles. In Q3 2024, the Tesla Model 3, Model Y, and Cybertruck were the top three best-selling EVs in the U.S., per Cox Automotive data cited by Inside EVs. 




While the company continues to be a market leader in that regard, it is also pushing boundaries in innovative technology that helps people save money and increase efficiency. For example, Tesla's Powerwalls help provide homeowners with a reliable energy storage system for their home's solar systems to store clean, non-polluting power when the grid goes down.

The Supercharger, "the largest global, fast-charging network in the world," per Tesla, is another tech breakthrough that helps drivers. One drawback of EVs is a slow rollout of public chargers. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, there were over 192,000 public charging stations available in the country as of late August. And there are over 3.3 million EVs. A Harvard research study also shows that EV chargers can have unreliable pricing (though EVs are still cheaper to power than gas-run vehicles).

However, J.D. Power found that the Tesla Supercharger is the most reliable in the U.S. This type of charger is also very easy to use, even for many non-Tesla EV drivers. The Tesla App update 4.39.0 now makes reporting issues with Superchargers easier. Drivers don't even have to be plugged into the charger to report. Tesla also recently released an update that decreases charge times.

"With Tesla App version 4.39.0 or later, you can now report issues at any time, even when not charging," said Max de Zegher, Tesla director of charging for North America, via his X account (@MdeZegher). "Through our telemetry, we already auto-detect charging performance issues, such as a post not working or slow charging. However, issues like snow that isn't properly plowed, cracked post skins, vandalism, trash overflowing etc can now easily be reported, helping us fix it faster!"

"Wow! Always better!" one X user wrote

"The Tesla Supercharger Network is by far the best in the market, and it is still getting better," another user commented on the Teslarati article.

