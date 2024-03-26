Tesla's 2024 Model Y earns 'top safety pick +' award from Insurance Institute for Highway Safety: 'This year's winners are true standouts'

"We followed the tougher requirements we introduced last year with another major update to the award criteria in 2024."

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety recently announced its award-winning vehicles for 2024, and the Tesla Model Y was among the top scorers, earning the "top safety pick +" award.

The IIHS altered its scoring criteria this year, making it harder for vehicles to earn the highest honor. According to the IIHS website, they introduced a new metric for the "moderate overlap front crash test" called the chest index, which "factors in both the position of the shoulder belt on the rear dummy's chest and chest compression."

The Model Y was one of two electric vehicles to win the "top safety pick +" award, along with the Hyundai Ioniq 6. A total of 22 vehicles earned that distinction.

The IIHS gives four possible scores in each category: Good, Acceptable, Marginal, and Poor. The Model Y earned a perfect "Good" score in every category but one. In the "Seat belts & child safety" category, it scored an "Acceptable" grade.

This is great news for anyone looking to switch to an EV. The Model Y is already one of Tesla's more affordable models; now it's also one of the safest vehicles on the road.

Tesla has repeatedly reduced prices recently and not only for the Model Y. Last fall, the company cut prices for the higher-end Model S and Model X, forcing other EV manufacturers to implement discounts and incentives to keep up.

Price has long been a concern for some looking to make the switch. Price changes could lead to more people ditching their current vehicles that rely on dirty energy and adopting cleaner EVs that are better for their wallets and the planet.

