Tesla reveals images of futuristic new station that could revolutionize the gas station experience: 'They never have to completely rebuild'

Much of the driving experience happens on the road. The remainder can be found at the stops made along the way to your destination, such as gas stations. With the rise in electric vehicles, auto companies are looking to make the experience of owning an EV more convenient.

As detailed by Electrek, clean energy powerhouse Tesla has revealed images of a new charging station that will revolutionize the experience. The company fully converted a once-traditional gas station in Cordoba, Spain, into an EV supercharger station.

Interestingly enough, the architecture and design have remained intact, albeit with a few modifications to the existing structure. While the conversion is admirable on Tesla's part, the concept of modifying existing gas stations into EV charging stations is not new. Norway, for example, has seen a significant decrease in gas stations, with some being replaced altogether with the clean energy alternative.

As charging stations increase, so too do the benefits they offer for drivers. For example, last year, IKEA collaborated with Electrify America to install ultra-fast charging stations at 25 of its stores across 18 states, charging vehicles at speeds between 150 kW and 350 kW. In addition, General Motors has worked to address "charging deserts" by establishing 40,000 EV-friendly stations across the nation, primarily in rural settings.

Through legislation passed in the United States, such as the Inflation Reduction Act, the accessibility and affordability of EVs have grown. As Tesla and others strive to make charging a common convenience with stations like this, the world beyond is also ever closer to that goal.

"The clever thing is that they never have to completely rebuild. The offer is successively and opportunistically adapted to the needs," commented one reader of the Electrek release.

"Finally a canopy for chargers," wrote another.

