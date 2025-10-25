Authorities launch sting to target emerging threat to teens: 'This operation was very successful'

"Hopefully next time they won't do it."

Tennessee authorities have been cracking down on illegal vape sales, according to WCYB.

The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission has been conducting sting operations in order to ensure vendors are in compliance with new vaping age verification laws. The check involved sending a plainclothes officer in to record the interaction with the cashier, and an underage agent attempting to make a vape purchase with their ID.

Selling vapes to a minor in Tennessee now results in a $2,500 fine for the first infraction. The second carries a minimum $20,000 fine and a revocation of the seller's license. Enforcement efforts are being funded by a new tax applied to vape sales.

Over the course of a day in the community of Bristol, officers were able to provide citations to two retailers, leaving a 91% compliance rate. Statewide, that rate is closer to 80%. The commission intends to make 2,500 checks annually.

Vapes are significant health risks for teens, but the problems don't end there. The proliferation of e-cigarettes has caused an explosion of plastic waste, both from individual cartridges and whole vape units.

Plastic litter is a safety hazard to wildlife, and when particles are shed over time, they can find their way into human food supplies. Ingesting microplastics can increase risks of digestive, endocrine, renal, circulatory, immune, neurological, and reproductive health issues.

Even when disposed of in the trash, the batteries inside vapes can cause fires. Knowing how to properly dispose of plastic and e-waste is a step in the right direction, but cutting out vaping altogether is even better — especially for one's health.

Tennessee authorities were pleased with the results of their vape operation as a means of ensuring compliance with age restrictions and adjusting the behavior of retailers that don't.

"This operation was very successful. Unfortunately, a couple of people failed and sold to the minor. We educated them, and hopefully next time they won't do it," said an officer, per WCYB.

