Innovative company develops solutions for troubling issues with AI boom: 'Exceptional talent and capabilities'

by Simon Sage
"We are pleased."

Photo Credit: Vertiv

Data center equipment supplier Vertiv has recently acquired Great Lakes Data Racks & Cabinets, according to Sustainability Magazine

Between the electrical use of computer hardware itself and the ventilation needed to keep data centers humming, the power supply is a major sustainability concern in tech. Since America's electrical grid still relies heavily on dirty energy, every Google search and every Instagram post carries with it a little atmospheric pollution. The explosion of AI has caused a pronounced increase in this pollution

That pollution exacerbates destructive weather patterns like floods and droughts, which in turn pose risks to housing and agriculture

Worse still, this massive surge in data center energy demand is causing an increase in residential energy rates

When companies like Vertiv are growing and providing more energy-efficient infrastructure, those data center demands (and the pollution associated with them) can drop. For example, Vertiv estimates that it can cut 10% of data center energy demand with its liquid cooling solution. It has also collaborated with clients running entirely on renewable power

Creative heat management can otherwise help reduce these monetary and environmental costs. For example, some companies are harvesting excess heat from data centers for space heating

Tech giants are also looking at the energy supply side to improve the situation. Microsoft and Google are both spinning up nuclear power projects to provide zero-emission energy to their data centers. At the same time, both giants are also supporting renewable energy sources. 

Vertiv is optimistic about the acquisition and the potential to help tackle growing demand for intensive data centers. 

"We are pleased to officially welcome the Great Lakes team to Vertiv and begin innovating new white space solutions," said Vertiv CEO Gio Albertazzi. "Great Lakes brings exceptional talent and capabilities that will enhance our ability to deliver comprehensive infrastructure solutions, furthering Vertiv's capabilities to customize at scale and configure at speed for AI and high-density computing environments." 

