Google pours money into state's massive energy farm to keep data centers online — and it's expected to create hundreds of jobs

In a leap for renewable energy, a new solar farm in Oklahoma is set to power Google's data centers and artificial intelligence.

The project, spanning several solar farms with a total capacity of 724 megawatts, will supply energy to Google's operations, contributing to both a healthier environment and local economy.

Located in Pryor, Oklahoma, the Mayes County Solar Portfolio of Leeward Renewable Energy is the heart of the initiative, generating 372 megawatts of energy.

This farm is strategically placed just a mile away from Google's data center, ensuring a seamless power supply while strengthening Oklahoma's energy grid. Coupled with the Twelvemile Solar Projects, the combined solar capacity will provide enough energy to power more than 865,000 homes annually.

Beyond the environmental benefits, the Mayes County Solar Portfolio is expected to make a positive contribution to the community. The project will create over 300 construction jobs and generate an estimated $76 million in tax revenue for Mayes County over its lifespan, helping to fund schools and public services.

This is not just a win for Google's green energy goals, but also for Oklahoma's future. The economic benefits are clear — more jobs, more revenue for local projects, and a stronger local energy infrastructure. The state is becoming a model for renewable energy development, proving that green initiatives can foster both environmental sustainability and economic prosperity.

For consumers interested in supporting sustainable initiatives, this project adds to a broader trend of large corporations making significant strides toward eco-friendly practices. Google joins other major companies, such as Walmart, in taking action to combat environmental challenges.

As solar power continues to gain momentum across the country, this project serves as a prime example of how large-scale clean energy solutions can help meet corporate sustainability goals while giving back to the community.

"By partnering with Grand River Dam Authority and Leeward Renewable Energy, Google is furthering its ambition to power our facilities, including those in Oklahoma, with carbon-free energy around the clock by 2030," said Amanda Peterson Corio, global head of data center energy at Google in a statement. "These power purchase agreements demonstrate how our scalable procurement approach is transforming the acquisition of clean energy and accelerating the development of carbon-free energy sources."

