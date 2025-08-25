Microsoft-backed firm turns on major power project set to boost the grid: 'Strengthen[s] America's energy independence'

A massive new solar farm in Texas is now online — and it's set to bring cleaner air, lower energy costs, and major economic benefits to local communities.

Primergy Solar LLC has officially commissioned the 408 MWac Ash Creek Solar project in Hill County, Texas, according to Renewable Energy Magazine. The site is now delivering affordable renewable energy to the grid through a long-term partnership with Microsoft. Over its lifetime, Ash Creek is expected to generate $100 million in tax payments for Hill County, boosting funding for schools and local services while providing a long-term source of clean energy.

Beyond its environmental benefits, the project brings a major economic lift to the region. Primergy and its construction partner, SOLV Energy, invested in local education by upgrading learning spaces at Abbott and Penelope Independent School Districts, ensuring the project leaves a lasting mark beyond power generation.

"Projects like Ash Creek Solar provide thoughtful energy solutions to meet the needs of consumers, drive long-term value, and strengthen America's energy independence," said Primergy CEO Ty Daul to Renewable Energy Magazine.

Large-scale solar farms like Ash Creek help stabilize the grid by diversifying the energy mix, making power more resilient to price swings and outages. By replacing fossil fuel-generated electricity, they also cut harmful air pollution — creating healthier communities while moving the U.S. toward a more sustainable energy future.

Ash Creek joins other recent large solar projects making headlines, such as the 950-megawatt Gemini Solar project in Nevada and the 500-megawatt Longleaf Solar project in North Carolina, both of which promise similar climate and economic benefits.

With nearly $1 billion in total investment and nearly a decade in development, Ash Creek Solar is a powerful reminder that renewable energy can create jobs, strengthen local economies, and power a cleaner, more independent future for all.

