New report shows AI is spiking Americans' electricity costs — here's how much data centers are driving up prices

"Already seeing an increasing demand on our grid."

Maine already has high energy costs, and rising demand from data centers is threatening to burden residents even more.

The scoop

Electricity prices spiked 36.3% from May 2024 to May 2025, WebProNews reported via Axios. This was the biggest increase nationwide; the average was 6.5%.

Maine, however, is unlike states such as Virginia and Texas, which are home to many data centers. The Portland Press Herald reported that the hike was largely the result of natural disaster recovery and not data centers.

Electricity prices dipped in only five states over that 12-month stretch, per Axios, showing how everyday consumers are paying for infrastructure investments to handle the artificial intelligence boom.

In Maine and New England in general, high electricity prices and "underdeveloped internet infrastructure" have so far deterred technology companies from building data centers in large numbers, according to the Press Herald. But the cool climate and rural expanses make the area attractive; cooling needs can absorb half of a data center's energy consumption, University of Maine professor Hepeng Li said.

How to avoid paying more for electricity

What everyone's saying

Twelve other states plus the District of Columbia experienced a rate spike of at least 10%.

"By prioritizing sustainable expansions, the state could emerge as a model for balancing tech growth with energy equity, avoiding the pitfalls seen elsewhere," WebProNews stated.

"We're lucky there are no AI data centers in Maine yet, but that doesn't mean we're not already seeing an increasing demand on our grid," one Press Herald commenter said. "We need to be redoubling our efforts to invest in diverse energy sources, from nuclear to solar to wind etc."

