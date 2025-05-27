National retailer unveils revolutionary paper wine bottle that could change grocery shelves forever: 'Five times lighter than its glass counterpart'

You care about what's in the bottle, but what about the bottle itself? This major retailer's wine department is taking a big step in sustainability.

In 2025, Target became the first major U.S. retailer to introduce a line of wine packaged in paper.

"The Frugal Bottle is constructed from 94% recycled paperboard and includes a food-grade pouch to contain the wine," reported Packaging Gateway. "This design results in a bottle that is five times lighter than its glass counterpart and boasts a carbon footprint 84% lower than that of a standard glass bottle."

Though most of the world's wine is stored in glass, many bulk or cheap wines are sold in plastic that contains dangerous microplastics and is difficult to dispose of. For example, boxed wine contains a plastic bag with a spigot, neither of which can be recycled. While glass is still the traditional choice for fine wine, this innovative packaging technology could drastically transform the climate impact of bulk wine producers.

Even though glass is one of the most sustainable materials on earth, due to its infinite recyclability, its production still has a carbon footprint of approximately 440 grams of carbon dioxide equivalent, according to the outlet.

"The introduction of these paper bottles is expected to save nearly 100 tons of carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to the emissions from burning over 99,000 pounds of coal or consuming more than 10,000 gallons of gasoline," reported Packaging Gateway.

This trend in packaging is part of a larger trend toward sustainability in the wine industry.

The trend of "natural" or "clean" wine over the last several years is not only a flavor fad, but an effort to choose the most sustainable options. "[Young folks] are way more conscious about what they put in their bodies. The younger generation is leaning far more into low-intervention wines," said restaurant owner Zack Eastman to the New York Times.

Additionally, lighter bottles mean a lower weight for shipping, which saves big businesses big money. Hopefully, the major financial and sustainability benefits of this shift will be enough to inspire other retailers to follow suit.

Interested in more tips on how to avoid plastic in your purchasing? Check out this guide.

