Company unveils new wine bottle that could forever change the alcohol industry: 'This product is extraordinary'

Crealis Group has unveiled a plastic-free packaging solution for sparkling wine that promises to reduce carbon pollution — potentially protecting the future of the celebratory drink, along with other popular food and beverages threatened by the effects of rising global temperatures.

Dubbed "Symbiosis," the packaging marries FSC-certified paper with aluminum. According to the company, forgoing plastic "ensures a CO2 reduction of 30%" compared to foil sealers that incorporate the material, generally made from dirty fuels primarily to blame for a warming climate associated with more intense extreme weather events like crop-destroying droughts.

Furthermore, the customizable packaging is easily recyclable. Packaging Europe reported that Symbiosis is able to enter paper waste streams under the European Recycling Code C/PAP82. Compare that to plastic recycling programs, which have come under scrutiny in recent years.

Greenpeace went so far as to call the concept a "dead-end street" in 2022. In its review, the environmental organization notes that reprocessing rates are as low as 5% for some plastics. Whether sitting in a landfill or as hazardous and unsightly unregulated litter, the dirty fuel-based material releases additional heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere as it breaks down over tens to hundreds of years.

All of this is why eco-conscious brands are doing their part to reduce plastic packaging waste. For example, Florida-based company Canovation intends to make its resealable aluminum can available to consumers over the next two years, which is great news, as aluminum is infinitely recyclable.

As Packaging Europe reported, Amcor Capsules also partnered with Moët & Chandon to develop an aluminum and paper foil, while United Kingdom retailer Waitrose announced its intention to forgo any wine bottle foil sleeves containing plastic.

Now, Crealis has added Symbiosis to its portfolio of sustainable capsule and closure solutions, from a 100% compostable olive oil and vinegar top to a bio-sourced polyethylene foil.

"This product is extraordinary not only for the quality of its materials, but also because it is the first sparkling foil primarily made of paper and available on an industrial scale, using existing bottling lines," Crealis CEO Michele Moglia said of the latest triumph, per Packaging Europe. "Symbiosis is sustainable and feasible — a concrete solution now available to the market."

