First-of-its-kind winery breaks new ground with unexpected tactic for growing grapes: 'It's a treat for people'

A winery in Oregon's Willamette Valley has a secret weapon that goes "baa" and loves to graze. It's a herd of sheep!

The Ambar Estate winery is a pioneer in the state. It became the first certified regenerative organic producer in the region, and a herd of 50 Shetland sheep and two sheepdogs helped it get there, according to KGW8.

Co-owner Pam Turner explained to the outlet that this sustainable model of growing grapes aims to foster a healthy and diverse ecosystem above and below ground. This means preserving soil instead of overplowing it, letting cover crops grow instead of weeding them, and encouraging animal grazing instead of using toxic chemicals.

With this method, the soil's unique character stays intact, and you can taste the difference in the final product, Turner told KGW8.

The sheep play a crucial role. By munching on the understory, stomping their hooves, and going to the bathroom, they help cultivate healthy soil.

Animals can harm ecosystems if they overgraze, but Ambar Estate cycles its sheep around different areas throughout the winter. The vines are barren in that season, so the fluffy grazers focus on eating the other small plants growing underneath.

The result is not only better wine; growing crops using natural collaborations instead of human-made interventions is also better for the planet. Fewer toxic substances get released into the environment, and it takes less planet-heating energy overall.

"If you grow a cover crop and encourage biodiversity, then all the niches are filled," Turner told KGW8. "It's how people farmed 50 years ago, because they didn't have all these chemical inputs."

Turner proudly affirmed that Ambar Estate is leading the way forward in Oregon winemaking, along with Troon Vineyard, the other regenerative organic winemaker certified in the state, KGW8 reported.

Wineries in California and around the world are also trying other eco-friendly tactics.

"People really like seeing the sheep in the vineyard," Turner said, per KGW8. "It's a treat for people who come to our tasting room to see sheep and sheepdogs."

