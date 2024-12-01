  • Business Business

Leading California winery makes switch to 100% solar power — here's why it matters

The vineyard has been committed to becoming a sustainability leader in the region.

by Juliana Marino
A leading sustainable winery in Alexander Valley, California, is making major strides once again after announcing a crucial energy switch. Per a report by Wine Industry Advisor, Skipstone has just gone 100% solar. 

Thanks to SolarCraft, a leader in solar energy in Sonoma, Napa, and Marin counties, Skipstone fully runs on solar power. 

Based in Sonoma County, Skipstone is a winery that focuses on Bordeaux varieties. The vineyard has been committed to becoming a sustainability leader in the region. In 2008, Skipstone was certified organic by the California Certified Organic Farmers, and in 2018, it was certified sustainable.

The switch to solar energy comes at a time when Skipstone is working toward a LEED Platinum certification (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) for its new winery, expected to be completed in summer 2025.

Now that Skipstone is 100% solar, the winery's new clean energy setup is expected to produce 318,052 kilowatt-hours of power each year. SolarCraft installed a 225.4 kW solar power system at Skipstone, which has replaced the vineyard's dirty energy with clean power. 

As a result of its switch to solar energy, Skipstone is significantly decreasing its environmental footprint. Per the Wine Industry Advisory, the solar panels are expected to offset 222 metric tons (244 tons) of carbon dioxide annually. That amounts to removing over 570,000 miles driven by an average gas-powered car, the equivalent of 514 barrels of oil. 

As more vineyards follow Skipstone's lead and make the switch to clean energy, they can help keep the planet cool while supplying sustainable wine across the globe.

"This project marks a significant milestone in Skipstone's dedication to sustainability and is a key component of our goal of having our new winery LEED Platinum certified," Brian Ball, the general manager of Skipstone, told Wine Industry Advisor. "We chose to work with the SCEIP program (Sonoma County Energy Independence Program) to finance the solar installation to keep funds invested locally within Sonoma County, and we were honored to partner with SolarCraft on this new initiative."

