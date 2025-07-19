Starbucks announces expansion along with major change to its operations: 'Impactful initiatives'

A wealth of sustainability projects have been launched with the help of Starbucks, parallel with the opening of the company's first store in the Dominican Republic.

Starbucks' opening in Santiago brings in new jobs and economic benefits to the area at the same time, while promoting sustainability. The company will only serve Dominican single-origin Arabica coffee, further reducing pollution and cost from transport, and boosting the country's economy.

The Dominican Republic, known for its beaches and forests, has faced environmental challenges over the decades brought on by deforestation and water scarcity. Sustainability goals have accompanied Starbucks' presence in the country, as the company has partnered with the non-profit Plan Sierra to implement sustainability changes.

As reported by the Global Coffee Report, "the collaboration has led to impactful initiatives such as reforestation campaigns using guama trees to provide natural shade for coffee plantations, and the planting of more than 1000 trees during Starbucks' annual Global Month of Good."

Forest cover used to prevail in the Dominican Republic, with a recorded 75% in 1922; a dramatic decline was reported in the 1980s at only 12%.

Timber exploitation and agricultural advancement have driven deforestation in the country. The loss has been felt within the nation as biodiversity, soil, and water have been impacted by a lack of trees. Economic and health impacts have also come from deforestation, as agricultural productivity has dwindled and polluted waters have disadvantaged human health. Reforestation programs are therefore vital to rebalance the ecosystem in the Republic.

To address environmental concerns with water quality and agricultural productivity, the partnership also implemented a sustainable agriculture project. According to Starbucks, as reported by the Global Coffee Report, "The initiative established five family-owned macadamia plots, intercropped with vegetables, medicinal plants, and edible herbs."

While Starbucks doesn't have a blemish-free track record when it comes to corporate sustainability, positive advances like these can create a massive difference in the journey to complete sustainability.

