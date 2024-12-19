Investigation uncovers disturbing reality about Starbucks cups: 'They're not telling the truth'

"…companies across the country and the world are lying."

A CBS investigation uncovered the disappointing truth about Starbucks' recycling program. Instead of actually getting recycled, many of the Starbucks cups in recycling bins ended up in landfills or incinerators.

What's happening?

CBS reporters assessed Starbucks' recycling programs to determine where recycled cups end up. The reporters embedded plastic cold drink cups with trackers and placed them into 57 Starbucks recycling bins spread across the country.

Out of the 57 cups, only 36 provided reliable data. However, the reporters were shocked to find that of the 36 cups, only four cups ended up at a recycling facility. The other 32 were traced back to landfills, incinerators, and waste transfer stations.

🗣️ Should companies be required to help recycle their own products?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"When it comes to recycling, companies across the country and the world are lying about all these single-use plastics, saying they're recyclable," Jan Dell, founder of anti-plastic pollution nonprofit The Last Beach Cleanup, told CBS. "They're not telling the truth."

Why is CBS News' investigation important?

CBS News' investigation reveals the dark reality underlying many companies' recycling programs. According to the EPA, 292.4 million tons of municipal solid waste was generated in the U.S. in 2018. However, only 69 million tons were recycled.

Plastic pollution is a global crisis, with plastic waste threatening our oceans and leaching toxic chemicals into the soil. Major companies such as Starbucks have a significant plastic-waste footprint. According to CBS News, Starbucks sells beverages to more than 6 billion customers a year across the globe. And 75% of Starbucks' drink sales are cold drinks, typically sold in plastic cups.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

While many large corporations lie about their recycling programs and green initiatives, there are still ways you can make a difference without falling for the trap. Instead of using single-use plastic cups, consider bringing your own reusable cup the next time you order coffee out. By limiting single-use plastics, you can help decrease the total amount of plastic waste.

What's being done about false recycling programs?

News organizations like CBS are investigating companies' recycling programs in an effort to hold them accountable. By spreading climate awareness, customers can learn about how their purchases impact the environment.

Moving forward, Starbucks aims to reduce its overall waste by 50% come 2030, CBS reported.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







