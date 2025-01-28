Starbucks announces major change to its in-cafe services — here's how you can get free refills

"We want to offer customers a more sustainable choice every time they visit Starbucks."

Seattle-based coffee giant Starbucks is planning to provide a cozier feeling to its North American locations, cutting waste in the process.

The java house is making headlines for bringing back ceramic mugs and condiment bars, which have been absent since the coronavirus pandemic, according to CBS News.

Perhaps most important to coffee drinkers is the free refill program on certain drinks for dine-in patrons. The company said ordering any beverage "for here" will allow for "free refills of hot brewed or iced coffee, or hot or iced tea during their same visit in that cafe."

But Starbucks' intent goes beyond a second round.

"We want to offer customers a more sustainable choice every time they visit Starbucks — and this is one way we're doing that while making each visit feel like the warm, welcoming coffeehouse they love. Using ceramic mugs and glassware, or a personal reusable cup, helps to reduce waste and enhance the coffeehouse experience," a company spokesperson told The Cool Down.

Starbucks has been making headlines lately for mixed news, including a labor dispute late last year. Nonprofit Clean Water Action lists the company as a prime example of the waste-abundant "to-go" culture. The watchdog claimed the coffee chain uses 8,000 paper cups a minute.

In rebuttal, Starbucks said in a press release that it removed more than "2 million cups per month from waste streams" by allowing drive-thru, mobile, and in-cafe customers the option to use personal vessels. That program was announced early last year for locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Another sustainable effort to Starbucks' credit includes research into compostable lids. The ceramic mug program started Jan. 27 — cups brought from the customers' homes are still acceptable.

It's part of the company's push to get "back to Starbucks," per a September message from CEO Brian Niccol, as he acknowledged feedback that some locations had lost a personal coffeehouse feel.

The company has also faced sustainability criticism for its contributions to plastic waste, as well as national headlines that Niccol would be commuting to work via private jet rather than move closer to the company headquarters.

While Starbucks still has plenty more to do to reach its goal of reducing waste by 50% by the end of the decade, focusing on reusable mugs is somewhat like getting two birds with one stone in that it addresses two of the biggest PR problems the company has been facing. And the free refills perk is a smart way to encourage the practice.

The impact of the programs can go far beyond bonus sips. Reducing disposable plastic and cardboard product waste is crucial for the planet. Clean Water Action reported that by 2050 there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish because 8 million tons of trash is jettisoned into our seas each year. The use of plastic products also helps to fund the oil industry.

Any customer can help by supporting businesses that have legitimate programs to address the problem. Using plastic-free alternatives can also cut waste and save you hundreds of dollars a year.

And as another move to help Starbucks achieve its waste-reduction efforts, new cups introduced last year contain 20% less plastic, per CBS.

While any single change like this can seem small in isolation, each one adds up — especially at a chain as massive as Starbucks, with over 17,000 locations in North America alone. Diligent customers can hold brands accountable by staying educated on their progress in these areas and using their buying power accordingly.

