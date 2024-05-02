Scientists find incredible potential using shade to boost coffee plant productivity: 'Shade-grown coffee has the ability to challenge our perception of agriculture'

"We showed that several groups of species with important roles for ecosystems and humans, such as pollinators, are penalized by shade tree removal."

New research shows how preserving biodiversity can enhance crop productivity for coffee farms, demonstrating promising outcomes for coffee enthusiasts, farmers, and environmentalists alike.

An article on Phys.org summarized the study from Science of the Total Environment, exploring how conservation and agriculture can be mutually beneficial.

Titled "effect of shade on biodiversity within coffee farms: a meta-analysis," the study found that coffee grown in areas of high shade with more than 30% canopy cover provided a greater habitat for diverse plant and animal life than coffee grown in the sun or low shade.

Protecting essential species like pollinators helps secure our world's food supply while supporting a healthy and diverse ecosystem.

"Furthermore, the quality of coffee, i.e., taste, actively improves with increased shade," the study said.

Agriculture is one of the greatest threats facing fauna and flora everywhere and is also necessary to feed the world. Finding ways to optimize both food production and biodiversity is a win-win for all species.

In the case of coffee farming, high-canopy cultivation not only enhances coffee quality, but also promotes soil health and natural pest control while avoiding deforestation.

"We showed that several groups of species with important roles for ecosystems and humans, such as pollinators, are penalized by shade tree removal," said Dr. Marco Campera, a co-author of the paper.

"This, in turn, can lead to a loss in profits for farmers and cause management costs to increase through agrochemicals. Therefore, traditional ways of cultivating coffee and other non-timber forest products, such as growing them under shade, should be prioritized."

The team of researchers from Oxford Brookes University's Nocturnal Primate Research Group Team noted that the value of shade-grown coffee varies between regions. Therefore, conservation plans must be region-specific.

Similar results have been found in growing cacao plants in the shade, with the same benefits of reducing deforestation.

"Paving the way in combining agriculture and conservation, shade-grown coffee has the ability to challenge our perception of agriculture and reframe the way we look at farming," a Ph.D. student and the study's lead author, Sophie Manson, said.

"Weaving agriculture into conservation initiatives, through practices such as shade-grown coffee, will enable countries to reach biodiversity targets and maintain their rich cultural and ecological heritage."

