Dedicated conservation efforts resurrect over a dozen species once on the brink of extinction — serving an important lesson about invasive species

The decline of these creatures proves the kind of damage invasive species can do.

A conservation project in the Caribbean has demonstrated just what can be achieved by restoring animal habitats.

The Caribbean Alliance has been dedicated to species recovery for over three decades, and the organization's efforts have brought back more than 12 species that were heading toward extinction.

Notably, as the Latin American Post pointed out, the white cay iguana was nearing extinction after being impacted by habitat loss and invasive species. But after its numbers hovered around 150 individuals in the 1990s, the population has now been boosted to around 2,000.

Invasive species such as rats and raccoons, which eat iguana eggs and young iguanas, have been removed from the iguana's habitat in the Bahamas, allowing the white cays to restore their population.









In addition to being an incredible creature that is worth protecting, the iguana plays a vital role in its ecosystems. According to the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance, iguanas are notable seed dispersers, encouraging the spread and growth of native plants.

Native plants are well-suited to local soil types and weather conditions, attract pollinators, and play an important role in water absorption during extreme storms and flooding.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

In addition to helping the white cay iguana to bounce back, conservation efforts from the Caribbean Alliance have restored the populations of creatures including the Puerto Rican parrot and Jamaican iguana. Meanwhile, the rare Hispaniolan solenodon is increasing in numbers in the Dominican Republic.

The decline of these creatures proves the kind of damage invasive species can do. For further proof, consider how the emerald ash borer, a type of beetle, is raising concerns around Dallas-Fort Worth because of the insect's ability to decimate forests.

Meanwhile, the rapid growth of Himalayan blackberry bushes is crowding out native species on the West Coast and prohibiting growth.

Even in your garden, bamboo has the potential to grow out of control, enter your home, and damage your foundation.

But back in the Caribbean, guardians of nature are ensuring the success of native species, and their efforts will make a huge difference to the local ecosystem.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.