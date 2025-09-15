This disruptive startup installs solar panels on Americans' roofs for no money down — here's how it works

"Will save us way more than what we paid for it."

Solar panels may offer abundant and affordable energy — but their installation can be prohibitively expensive for many homeowners. That's why many have been opting to lease solar panels instead through Palmetto's LightReach program.

The scoop

The program works similarly to any other leasing program; that is, homeowners are able to utilize Palmetto's solar panel technology without needing to pay for the high upfront expenses of installing a whole system. Some of the plans are even available for no money down.

Available plans cover the mapping and design, installation, project management, monitoring, and maintenance — as well as the technology itself — meaning that all homeowners have to do is sign up.

How it's helping

Solar power has become increasingly popular among homeowners for its reliable affordability. While market prices can fluctuate dramatically for fuel sources like oil and natural gas, sunlight is always going to be freely available. And the LightReach program offers a low, fixed 25-year rate, effectively saving homeowners from needing to worry about market volatility.

But the solar savings can go even further. Through buyback programs and net metering, which can give homeowners bill credits for excess energy that they generate, many homeowners even receive negative energy bills with their solar panels.

Storing solar power at home is also an excellent way to ensure energy independence, even in the wake of power outages after a storm. It's also an excellent way to slash the pollution emitted by your home.

Burning fuel emits toxic gas compounds that contribute to both air pollution inside the house and the general warming of the atmosphere. Gas stoves, for example, have been linked with health issues, including respiratory illness and certain cancers, due to the compounds they emit. Solar, on the other hand, is a clean energy source.

What everyone's saying

Homeowners who have upgraded to solar are frequently found singing its praises online.

"This solar system will save us way more than what we paid for it," one homeowner shared in a YouTube video. "But it also means we get energy independence and no bill shock. That is awesome."

If you find yourself debating between solar leasing and purchasing your own setup, Palmetto has a helpful pros and cons list for both options. And if you do decide to buy panels, a smart place to start is with the free tools at EnergySage. They help homeowners to compare free quotes from trusted local installers and identify any available incentives — a benefit that could save the average homeowner up to $10,000, according to the company's estimations.

