Homeowner shares 'bill' they received from energy company after installing solar panels: 'Check to see if solar is a good fit'

If you have solar and think your solar credits allow you to make money from your energy company, you might have the wrong idea. But it's likely more important anyway that solar can save you money on energy bills — as one intriguing Reddit post displayed.

The original poster showed they earned a statement credit from surplus solar generation sold back to their electric supplier, Eversource, and shared a "bill" in the community r/Connecticut.

The image shows the "Total Current Charges" from Eversource came to -$193.67 for a statement from May 2024. This indicated a credit balance.

"Just got my first 'bill' from Eversource after getting my solar production meter installed last month," the OP said. "You want to hit Eversource where it hurts? Hit their wallet. Check to see if solar is a good fit for you."

While you can save money by switching to solar ASAP, solar might not let you profit from your energy company in all areas. In this area, the user was able to get a statement credit, though as some in the comments pointed out, this does not hurt a utility company or electric supplier, as they get to use that surplus energy and charge other customers for it.

"They resell electricity you generate at a premium…," a Reddit user replied to the OP.

But even the rest of this comment was challenged by another commenter, highlighting the subtleties of some solar programs offered by utilities.

Regardless, the post indicates that it is possible to save money or even get bill credits with residential solar.

If you live in Connecticut or are interested in learning about Eversource's programs, you can find plenty of information on its website.

If you want to install solar like the OP, EnergySage can help you out. The installers it recommends are local and vetted, and you can compare quotes with ease. They can even save you up to $10,000 on the installation process.

You can also save money on solar installation through federal tax credits — but not for long. Congress repealed the solar tax credit, so getting 30% off your installation is only available until the end of 2025.

There's clearly a lot of moving parts within solar installation, but it doesn't have to be difficult to navigate if you work with trusted experts. After all, something that saves you money and reduces pollution shouldn't be hard to do.

No matter what state you live in, EnergySage has a mapping tool that will help you find what you need. EnergySage may even track down state or local incentives that might exist after the federal solar tax credit ends.

The world of solar can be overwhelming when you're new to it. But it can save you future stress by keeping your community healthy and lowering your energy bill.

