Survey unearths US homeowners' surprising opinions on solar tech — here's what 7 in 10 respondents said

Americans living in areas impacted by extreme weather conditions overwhelmingly look to reduce their dependence on grid power.

A report by PV Magazine has broken down the link between Americans living in high-risk weather states and those who are concerned about rising energy costs. As it turns out, 91% of homeowners living in California, Texas, and Florida are worried about extreme weather events, as well as the increase in energy costs and power grid instability.

A majority also said they were interested in power backup solutions, with 60% claiming they wished to become less dependent on the power grid.

The study revealed the overwhelming desire to have agency over one's own power choices and shows that those who have faced the worst climate-related weather conditions are committed to living in a safer and cleaner environment.

Switching to solar is one of the easiest ways to reduce your reliance on the power grid, and it could also massively reduce your energy bills. As well as being one of the best solutions to saving money on home energy, it is a great way to reduce the planet-harming pollution associated with coal, oil, and gas energy sources.

Adriana Waterston, insights and strategy lead EVP at Horowitz Research, commented per PV Magazine, "The data from this study clearly shows that American consumers are not taking the challenges of climate change, grid instability and rising energy prices lightly."

She added, "They are ready for a more competitive market for solar battery systems with more choice from trustworthy players in the space."

