Homeowner reveals the biggest benefits of leasing solar panels the 'stress-free' way: 'I paid nothing upfront'

If you've been considering installing solar panels but haven't been ready to make the move yet, an Instagram testimonial could help shed some light. A homeowner who leased her solar panels is extremely happy she made the decision.

Allison shared her story on the EmPower Solar (@empowersolar) Instagram account. She went with the "stress-free" solar option two years ago.

She said, "Leasing the solar panels was great because I paid nothing up front."

She only pays $137 a month for her solar panels, but the amount will vary per person. One of the perks of leasing she's found is that she's not responsible for the panels; the leasing company is, so if something goes wrong, they will fix it.

While electric bill savings can vary, homeowners who have leased are finding incredible savings. One leaser on Facebook shared that they pay $204 a month for the solar panel lease, but over six months, they didn't pay anything for their electric bill. Their original energy bill used to be $350 a month.

Another homeowner found that they had a credit of $134 on their bill because their solar panels were producing more energy than they needed.

Installing solar panels has the potential for these savings, and leasing is a great way to avoid up-front costs associated with installation. Palmetto's LightReach leasing program is a great option to explore plans that include no money down.

Leasing isn't for everyone, though. Unfortunately, leasing isn't available in every state, but Palmetto does offer leasing in 31 of them. Additionally, if you plan to sell your house before the lease is up or you prefer to own the system outright, buying could be the better option for you. You can use EnergySage's free marketplace to search for installers in your area and compare quotes.

Palmetto also has a handy resource to help you decide if leasing or buying is right for you.

Whether you choose to lease or buy, solar panels are much more environmentally friendly. They don't run on dirty energy sources that warm the planet, so you'll be reducing your reliance on them to power your home. You'll also be more energy-dependent because you'll rely less on the grid, especially during power outages.

