Man reveals honest thoughts after installing solar panels at business over 3 years ago: 'Do I recommend having solar?'

Business owners are always on the hunt for ways to maximize their properties. A British-based businessman revealed in a detailed video why one of the biggest cost-saving and even revenue-generating moves one can make isn't even within their property walls.

Supercar Blondie broke down a YouTube video posted by EV sales company R Symons founder Richard Symons (@RSEV) that highlighted his building's solar panel investment.

Symons installed a 62-panel solar array and battery storage in December 2022 for £54,000 ($73,490). After tax breaks, the cost was reduced to £33,750 ($45,930).

It's worth pointing out that Symons did a fair bit of legwork to account for varying energy prices due to external factors such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Symons' panels face in all directions and connect to two Tesla Powerwall units. They charge his fleet of cars and heat and power the facility.

Symons' calculations revealed that the facility optimizes all the power the panels generate. In the more sun-splashed summer months, the business frequently met 90% or more of its electricity needs off-grid. In winter, that number could drop to around 25%. Overall, the three years ranged from around 65% off-grid generation to more like 70% in 2025.

That translated to big savings. Symons calculated a drop in electricity expenses from £10,520 ($14,320) annually to £2,198 ($2,992). That's over $11,000 in savings annually. With that rate in savings, Symons projects they should break even in four to five years.

"Do I recommend having solar? Yes, absolutely," Symons says, per Supercar Blondie. He also points out that solar prices are lower than when he purchased and that businesses are ideal places to install solar.

Solar systems are indeed increasingly affordable, though the Trump administration's phasing out of incentives has limited potential installation savings stateside. However, as electricity rates go up due to the rise of data centers, generating your own clean energy offers substantial savings over the lifespan of the panels.

Symons' experience also showcases that even in imperfect climates for solar panels, like Germany, for instance, they still are a worthy investment. Another set of benefits for businesses that Symons touts is bolstering the local grid, reducing the need for solar farms, increasing building values, and having minimal impact on external appearance.

"It just all makes sense," Symons stresses repeatedly.

