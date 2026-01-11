Nation with very little sun defies misconceptions as solar energy overtakes long-standing power sources: 'More impetus for US … solar'

Germany is defying conventional wisdom with the progress of its solar energy adoption. The country's solar sector celebrated an important symbolic milestone in 2025, as Electrek broke down.

Solar power's share of electricity generation represented 18% of Germany's electricity, which meant it passed coal (16%) and methane gas (14%) for the first time. Making the feat more impressive is that the country made those strides despite its less-than-ideal geographic location for sunlight.

The nation's shift toward renewables gained momentum after the 2011 Fukushima disaster, when Germany decided to phase out nuclear power. At the time, fears were that it would lead to a greater reliance on oil and gas.

Amid those concerns, the country ramped up solar installations. Chief among the factors that helped that wave were consistently lower-priced solar panels for rooftop installation when compared to the United States, for instance. The country also added the continent's largest solar farm in 2024.

Fast-forward to now, and nearly 60% of Germany's electricity comes from renewable sources. Wind is tops at 27% of overall electricity generation, but solar is clearly making progress.

Germany's commitment to renewables has especially paid dividends when you consider the oil turmoil in Europe. The continent's top provider, Russia, made aggressive moves, starting with the annexation of Crimea in 2015.

The 2022 invasion of Ukraine led to the nation being shunned and its oil no longer being an option. As you'd expect, that led to higher prices for energy in Europe. That made the proposition of renewable and energy independence even more important.

Solar advocates in Germany cautioned that while the news is positive, the pace of installation will need to continue to rise to hit 2030 decarbonization goals. Despite the good news for solar, Germany's renewable energy mix stayed static at 56% in 2025, and solar growth was about the same as in 2024.

Still, Electrek argued the news shows that northern geography isn't a good excuse for Americans to shun solar. It also poked some holes in the high prices of solar installations in the U.S. and the red tape and government actions holding back the industry.

Commenters on Electrek sounded off on the news.

"Regime policy is sending U.S. rates skyrocketing — more impetus for U.S. rooftop solar," one wrote.

"Maine is roughly at the same latitude as Germany, and we are seeing more solar installations here as well," a commenter shared.

