Shocking new data reveals record-breaking trend in the solar industry: 'Demand ... is at an all-time high'

Solar energy is booming in Britain after a record-breaking year for rooftop installations.

According to Solarbe Global, the U.K. has added a record-breaking 206,682 so far in 2025, bringing the total number of "small-scale solar installations" to 1.85 million.

The new Labour government pledged a "rooftop revolution" for solar panels in 2024, and while there's still a long way to go, the latest figures are a big step in the right direction. Since 2020, Britain has enjoyed five successive years of solar energy growth.

A lot of this growth is being driven by new builds subject to the Future Homes Standard, which came into effect in 2025. The initiative aims to cut harmful pollution in homes by 80%. Though the government has backtracked on some key pledges, mandating that new homes are powered by clean energy has remained in place. New builds account for over a third of all new solar installations.





Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: "The British public's demand for solar panels is at an all-time high because they know it is a brilliant way to cut energy bills."

On the other side of the Atlantic, the removal of subsidies has slowed down solar installations in 2025 compared to 2024, but it is still "the dominant form of new energy-generating capacity in the U.S.," per the Solar Energy Industries Association. It's not too surprising, given how solar panels are the ideal guard against soaring energy prices.

