New report reveals stunning shift in US power grid: 'Backbone of America's energy future'

The latest federal data confirms it: Clean energy is quickly becoming the cornerstone of America's power grid.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, as reported by Energies Media, developers added an impressive 12 gigawatts of new utility-scale solar capacity in the first half of 2025, with plans to add another 21 GW by year's end.

If all projects go online, it will mark a record year for U.S. clean energy growth, driven by continued investment in solar and battery storage systems.

Texas, long known for oil and gas, now leads the nation in solar power, adding roughly 27% of all new solar capacity this year. That milestone highlights a dramatic shift in the U.S. energy landscape, one that's delivering lower costs and cleaner air for millions of Americans.

The expansion of solar and storage benefits the environment and people's wallets. Homeowners have seen their energy bills cut by up to 60% after installing solar panels.

Aside from personal savings, renewable power projects can reduce dependence on imported fuels and create thousands of good-paying jobs. As more states embrace these clean energy investments, communities are reaping long-term benefits.

Meanwhile, aging coal-fired plants are being retired or canceled in increasing numbers. More than 3.6 GW of planned coal capacity has been delayed or scrapped so far this year, as utility providers turn to cheaper, more efficient solar and wind alternatives.

"Solar and storage are the backbone of America's energy future, delivering the majority of new power to the grid at the lowest cost to families and businesses," said Solar Energy Industries Association President and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper, per Energies Media.

Solar adoption has already proved to drastically reduce household electricity bills while cutting harmful air pollution. Installing solar panels at home is one of the most effective ways to shrink your monthly energy costs, sometimes down to $0.

