Homeowner shares honest Tesla Powerwall review during first 'major power outage': 'The whole neighborhood is out'

"A brilliant example of the value of battery back-up."

When extreme weather knocks out the power, there are health, safety, economic, and social impacts. Food spoils without refrigeration, medical equipment stops working, businesses shut down, and communication systems fail.

However, many people are finding relief and peace of mind with backup battery systems, such as the Tesla Powerwall.

In a YouTube video, a Los Angeles resident described his experience with a Powerwall during a power outage and explained why it was so helpful. Kerry from Whooshn (@whooshn) reported that his Tesla Powerwall 3 saved the day during a "major power outage" that occurred amid a heat wave.

"Pretty much the whole neighborhood is out except for us three that have some sort of battery backup," the original poster said.





Kerry showed his Powerwall setup, including the amount of energy it consumes and which appliances he powers from it. For example, with his Powerwall, he was able to continue using lights, a small air conditioner, a dishwasher, laptops, a refrigerator, a freezer, and a garage door.

If you're looking to install a solar and battery system to protect your home against blackouts, TCD partners such as EnergySage and Palmetto can help.

Kerry's Powerwall review is helpful because it shows people how useful battery backup systems can be when paired with solar panels during a power outage. Not only do battery backups help you keep the power on when the grid goes down, but they also help you save money on utility costs.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

Here are some ways to get started with making the switch to solar to boost your resiliency during storms and save money each month:

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels — or get them on your roof without paying for purchase or installation Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's concierge advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and connect with Palmetto's experts to find the option that's right for you. Start Saving

‣ EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on solar panel installations by curating competitive bids from local installers.

‣ Not ready to spend upfront? Palmetto's $0-down LightReach solar leasing program can lower your utility rate by up to 20%.

‣ TCD's Solar Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners.

When you use solar panels to power energy-efficient appliances in your home, you can save even more money on utilities. TCD's HVAC Explorer, for instance, helps homeowners find energy-saving heating and cooling systems.

Meanwhile, Palmetto's free app provides access to up to $5,000 in rewards for making home upgrades.

YouTube channels such as Whooshn can also help you learn more about how battery backups, electric vehicles, and other sustainable upgrades can improve your life and help the planet.

"I use my PW2 all the time, living in the islands," one YouTube user commented on Whooshn's video. "This is so normal to us; solar just makes sense."

"I'm glad I got the Powerwall when I got the solar from Tesla," another commenter wrote. "The Powerwall has saved us from multiple power outages here in Sacramento."

"A brilliant example of the value of battery back-up and also of the potential for vehicle-to-home tech," someone else said.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.