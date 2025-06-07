Major suppliers join forces to revolutionize the way your online orders are delivered: 'Very excited'

In a move that made waves — or rather, made mailers — in the packaging industry, two major packaging suppliers joined together to provide sustainable packaging options to more clients.

Packaging World shared the news of the partnership between Sitma and Packsize, both of which focus on supplying sustainable, right-sized packaging options for e-commerce providers. Specifically, Packsize decided to integrate Sitma's e-Wrap and Fast Pack mailer creation systems into its offerings.

"Sitma is very excited to enter into partnership with Packsize," said Sitma Americas President Jeff Kewin. "We share a core commitment to right-sized sustainable packaging, and we look forward to bringing Sitma's automated solutions to Packsize's ecommerce customers looking to augment their SMART boxing solutions with a complementary sustainable mailer system."

The specific packaging solutions in the partnership both produce paper mailers and return envelopes as well as "printing and insertion of personalized documents and invoices in curbside-recyclable right-sized paper mailers." The solutions enable e-commerce clients to produce these right-size sustainable mailers at speed, for both single and multi-item shipments.

It's a timely move on both companies' parts. According to packaging giant Shorr's 2025 Sustainable Packaging Consumer Report, 90% of consumers are more likely to buy from brands that offer sustainable packaging.

A key reason for this shift in behavior is that plastic bubble mailers and excessive packaging, which have been common for decades, are a major contributor of plastic pollution. In fact, packaging is estimated to comprise 40% of all plastic waste in the world, according to Our World in Data.

Globally, plastic pollution has reached crisis status because of the amount of microplastics and chemicals released into air, water, and soil each year. These have been found to have significant harmful effects on human health, with environmental plastics being linked to cancer, reproductive issues, cognitive impairment, and more.

In an effort to move away from these dangerous business practices, companies have been adopting eco-friendly actions, including switching to compostable packaging. For consumers, choosing to direct your spending power toward these sustainable, circular businesses is a great way to help contribute directly to a healthier, more sustainable future for all.

