Researchers uncover alarming health effects linked to new plastic alternative: 'Can lead to a broad spectrum of health impacts'

Scientists initially believed they were onto something promising.

To reduce the health and environmental impacts of microplastics, scientists created a new type of plastic using plant starch instead of petroleum.

However, new research suggests that these alternative plastics aren't as safe and healthy as we once thought.

What's happening?

According to the American Chemical Society, researchers found that particles from plant starch plastics may also cause health problems. They studied three groups of five mice to compare the animals' health after some ate food containing starch-based microplastics.

The researchers fed the mice for three months and then examined their organ tissues, gut microbiota diversity, and metabolic functions. The mice were exposed to the same scaled amount of microplastics that the average human consumes daily.

The mice eating starch-based microplastics suffered from damaged organs, altered glucose management, gut microbiota imbalances, and dysregulated genetic pathways. The researchers noted specific issues in the mice's livers and ovaries.

The mice also had abnormal triglyceride levels, disrupted molecular biomarkers, and altered circadian rhythms compared to the mice consuming "normal chow."

The researchers published their discoveries in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry.

"Prolonged low-dose exposure to starch-based microplastics can lead to a broad spectrum of health impacts, particularly perturbing circadian rhythms and disrupting glucose and lipid metabolism," Yongfeng Deng, one of the study's authors, said.

Why are starch-based microplastic studies important?

Scientists initially believed they were onto something promising when they created a new type of product with biodegradable microplastics. However, it seems that even this alternative plastic without petroleum isn't safe for animals or people.

Microplastics are incredibly prevalent in our daily lives, permeating everything from water supplies to food and even intravenous infusion fluids. Scientists continue to make alarming discoveries about how microplastics appear to be impacting our health.

Meanwhile, they can have devastating ecological and socioeconomic effects, creating increasingly polluted swimming areas — this can affect tourism in communities — and contaminating soil, which affects agriculture.

What's being done about microplastics?

The news about plant starch-based microplastic risks is discouraging since this material was believed to be a better alternative. However, the researchers acknowledged that this was only the first study investigating starch-based microplastic consumption. Therefore, more research is needed to understand how these particles decompose in the body.

As an individual, consider avoiding plastic as much as possible to help keep microplastics out of your body and keep communities clean.

You can do this by eliminating single-use plastics from your life. Disposable plastic food containers, grocery bags, and water bottles are outdated, unhealthy, and unsafe.

Fortunately, there are many plastic-free options to swap in for everyday products to reduce your health risks and prevent toxic exposure.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.