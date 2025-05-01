  • Business Business

Packaging company unveils breakthrough design set to reinvent how online orders are shipped: 'Minimizing waste and reducing costs'

by Misty Layne
Photo Credit: The Packaging People

Australian company The Packaging People recognized the growing demand for sustainable e-commerce packaging and developed a solution. 

The Melbourne-based operation has expanded its offerings to include packaging made with sustainable materials such as recyclable soft plastics and recycled paper, as well as compostable options. Businesses will finally have eco-friendly packaging options that can be customized to suit their products and target markets.

According to Business Insider, The Packaging People said, "We are excited to incorporate the latest trends and innovations in our packaging collections. Our expanded offerings are designed to help retailers meet the growing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions while minimizing waste and reducing costs."

Business Insider pointed to a survey that found 75% of Australian consumers factor in whether packaging is sustainable when making purchasing decisions. With that in mind, The Packaging People's new offerings should do extremely well. 

The company's new products are also a boon for the local environment, as recyclable and compostable packaging means a reduction in plastic. 

Dirty fuels are used in the production of plastic, and when the material is disposed of in landfills, it won't decompose naturally for centuries. In the meantime, it will take up space in already massive trash heaps and contribute to the production of methane gas, which has a more potent planet-warming potential than carbon dioxide. 

Reducing polluting gases from dirty fuels and landfills can help protect communities from extreme weather events exacerbated by the overheating planet. Less plastic waste also benefits people's health, as fewer plastics in landfills reduce the amount of microplastics that end up in the air, soil, and water and, from there, our bodies. 

Sustainable packaging isn't all that The Packaging People hopes to offer customers, though. The company is also looking into the latest technological advances to help reduce size and material requirements to minimize waste for retailers, and it's exploring smart materials and biodegradable packaging.

This is one small step towards building a future with less plastic in it, but as more companies and individuals choose sustainable packaging, the positive impacts of this shift could grow rapidly.

