Researchers develop revolutionary replacement for ubiquitous product packaging: 'This is just the beginning'

The researchers are already looking to scale the project.

Researchers from Virginia Tech might have just revolutionized food packaging.

The research team, from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and the College of Natural Resources and Environment, found a way to strengthen otherwise flimsy biodegradable packaging.

This news couldn't come sooner. Plastic packaging (along with most plastic products) can spell bad news for your health. Though the long-term effects haven't yet been studied, the American Lung Association reports a correlation between microplastics and chronic lung disease. These tiny plastic particles come from anything made from the substance, from single-use water bottles to — you guessed it — plastic packaging.

If plastic packaging is so bad for your health, then why is it so widespread? Haibo Huang, an associate professor at the university, told Virginia Tech News, "Biodegradable packaging materials are gaining interest as alternatives, but they often struggle to match the performance properties of petroleum-based plastic."

The only leg up biodegradable packaging has historically had on its plastic counterpart is its environmental benefits. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, plastic waste can take up to 1,000 years to decompose. During that window of time, it sheds microplastics, which hurt animals' health, too.

Now, though, biodegradable packaging might just become the new norm. Researchers used low-pressure cycles on cellulose, with resounding success. The packaging's transparency, durability, and gas barriers (which prevent oxygen from spoiling food) were all improved.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

The researchers are already looking to scale the project. And they're not the only ones interested in more eco-friendly packaging. U.K.-based Notpla is pushing seaweed-based edible packaging as the next big thing. And an Australian company, The Packaging People, sells sustainable packaging solutions to e-commerce businesses.

Young Kim, Virginia Tech professor and project investigator, put it best. As he told Virginia Tech News, "This is just the beginning."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.