Amazon shopper baffled by packaging that defies logic: 'Couldn't fit in a locker'

A frustrated online shopper shared a bizarre delivery experience that had many people shaking their heads.

What happened?

When a Reddit user was told their DVD purchase "couldn't fit in a locker," they had it sent to their home instead. What arrived was a massive cardboard box roughly an arm's length, containing nothing but a single plastic-wrapped DVD.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The absurdity wasn't lost on other users in the r/EgregiousPackaging subreddit. "Well, on the bright side you got a free box," one commenter said. "Could probably store stuff in there."

Packaging overkill happens more often than one might think. Many shoppers report receiving tiny items in boxes big enough to fit several shoe boxes, creating a frustrating unpacking experience and leaving customers with excess packaging.

Why is excessive packaging concerning?

For shoppers, oversized packaging creates immediate problems: the hassle of breaking down large boxes, finding room in already-full recycling bins, and making extra trips to dispose of materials that shouldn't have been used in the first place.

The financial waste also affects all stakeholders involved in the transaction. Companies waste money on oversized boxes, excess filler materials, and shipping space. These costs get passed on to customers through higher prices.

When companies use boxes much larger than needed, they're essentially shipping air, which takes up valuable space in delivery trucks and warehouses. This inefficiency puts more gas-guzzling delivery vehicles on the road when fewer could do the job.

For people living in apartments or those without easy access to recycling facilities, dealing with packaging waste becomes burdensome, creating clutter and taking up valuable living space.

Is Amazon doing anything about this?

Amazon has acknowledged these packaging concerns and says it is making improvements.

The company launched its Frustration-Free Packaging program to reduce packaging waste while protecting products during shipping. In a 2022 sustainability report, Amazon stated it's cut more than 2 million tons of packaging since 2015 and lowered per-shipment packaging weight by 41%.

However, as this Reddit post shows, there's still room for improvement. While Amazon has automated warehouses with sophisticated technology, packaging selection systems sometimes make puzzling choices.

What can I do about excessive packaging?

When you receive oversized packages, provide feedback to the retailer. Many companies have customer feedback forms specifically for packaging issues.

Some retailers offer packaging-free shipping options at checkout. Look for terms like "minimal packaging" or "eco-friendly shipping" when you place orders.

If you frequently shop online, try bundling multiple items into a single order rather than placing separate orders. This often results in fewer, more efficiently packed boxes.

Reuse shipping boxes for storage, moving, or shipping your own items instead of tossing them. As that Reddit commenter suggested, a large box might come in handy for organizing holiday decorations or storing winter clothes.

