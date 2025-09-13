New report reveals surprising truth about where US is getting its electricity: 'We are on the board'

The days of coal being king in the United States could soon be running out.

The SUN DAY Campaign's analysis of data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration detailed that wind and solar combined provided the United States with about 20% of its electricity this year.

According to Electrek, "renewables as a whole hit nearly 28%" of the country's electricity generation in the first half of 2025.

The U.S. EIA's Electric Power Monthly report demonstrated that solar is still growing quickly as an energy generation source.

As Electrek summarized, "In June 2025 alone, solar soared. Utility-scale solar power plants cranked out 30.1% more electricity than in June 2024, while rooftop and other small-scale solar systems grew by 10.5%."

Solar is quickly growing into an energy powerhouse, producing more than hydropower, geothermal, and biomass combined.

Wind power is also doing well. The prevalence of renewable energy is a welcome note in the face of rising global temperatures. According to the EIA's report, renewable energy is the second-highest contributor to energy in the country after only natural gas.

Renewable energy is key to mitigating warming temperatures around the globe, as burning dirty energy sources like coal and natural gas contributes heat-trapping pollution to the atmosphere.

Installing solar panels is a great way to reduce your personal planet-warming impact, and it can also save you some money.

In fact, installing solar panels can bring your cost of energy down to nearly $0. EnergySage provides a free service that allows users to compare quotes from vetted local solar installers to save money on solar panel installation.

Going solar can also help reduce the costs of other money-saving electric appliances, like heat pumps or at-home electric vehicle chargers. If you're interested in installing a heat pump, LG can help you find the right heat pump for your home.

As 2025 unfolds, the continued growth and success of renewable power sources signal that these sources are not only important as sources of energy generation, but also essential to mitigate further global heating. Solar and wind have cemented themselves as pillars of the United States' energy portfolio.

One Electrek commenter said, "We seem to be growing renewables about 1.5% of total consumption each year. That says 33 years or 2058. So we need to accelerate, but we are on the board!"

