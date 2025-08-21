Startup invents groundbreaking tool in pursuit of near-limitless underground power: 'The next energy revolution'

A startup just unveiled an exciting tool that could change our access to Earth's natural heat for clean energy, according to ThinkGeoEnergy.

The company behind this innovation, Geothermal Radar, created an online platform that maps underground heat sources worldwide. This interactive tool helps governments, energy firms, and industrial facilities identify the best spots to tap into Earth's thermal energy.

This development's comprehensive approach makes it exciting. According to the report, the platform integrates more than 40 models to identify prime locations for multiple geothermal technologies. It works with everything from natural hydrothermal systems to advanced closed-loop designs and superhot rock projects reaching 374 degrees Celsius (over 700 degrees Fahrenheit).

Geothermal energy uses heat from beneath Earth's surface to generate electricity and provide heating. This renewable resource runs 24/7, unlike solar and wind power, which depend on times of day and weather conditions. The technology could slash energy costs for businesses and homeowners while helping provide reliable, clean power year-round.

The platform has something for everyone. A free version provides basic thermal maps, while paid tiers include detailed regional data, financial incentive tools, and customized workflows, per the report. Energy companies can use it to plan new projects, while governments can develop national energy strategies.

For everyday folks, this innovation means more affordable, cleaner electricity could be coming to their communities.

Data centers, factories, and entire cities could switch from polluting energy sources to this reliable underground heat. When communities reduce air pollution by avoiding burning coal and gas, residents breathe cleaner air and experience fewer respiratory problems.

The tool is meant to help companies working on decarbonizing heavy industries such as steel, cement, and chemical production. These sectors produce massive amounts of pollution that harm the climate and public health. By removing barriers to geothermal adoption, the platform accelerates our shift away from dirty energy.

"The next energy revolution isn't in the air or on the water; it's underfoot. We're excited to make geothermal energy more accessible," said Philip J. Ball, co-founder and partner at Geothermal Radar, per ThinkGeoEnergy.

