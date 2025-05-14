Individual stunned by family member's request to throw out 'champion' laptop: 'It's still very capable'

A family member wasn't sure what to do after their brother handed off their old Apple MacBook to them for disposal, as they suspected the laptop might still have some life left in it.

What's happening?

A Redditor explained that their brother gave them his old MacBook after upgrading and asked them to "throw it away for him." However, that request didn't sit quite right with the poster, who asked the r/macbook subreddit, "Can it still be useful?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The answer to the question was undoubtedly yes. "It's still very capable," one commenter wrote, while another cheekily wondered, "Can I have it?"

"That's a champion. Some folks will buy it to run older apps etc or for collection," a third person wrote, while a fourth affirmed: "I would buy it if I saw it on a website for sale. Don't throw it away."

Why is this important?

E-waste from computers, cellphones, and more is one of the fastest-growing waste streams worldwide, and it comes with significant public health, environmental, and economic concerns.

According to The World Counts, around 85% of e-waste ends up in landfills or incinerators. Because electronics contain hundreds of hazardous substances, their disposal can leach or release toxins into soil, water, and air, increasing the risk of health problems such as cancer.

While e-waste recycling often incorporates strong chemicals, it is a more effective risk mitigation solution than sending items to the dump.

What's more, e-waste contains raw materials such as gold, copper, and silver. When those valuable materials are lost rather than recovered, manufacturers have to pay to obtain them for new products, and they pass that cost on to consumers.

Does Apple do anything to reduce e-waste?

Apple allows consumers to swap their old electronics for store credit through the Apple Trade In program. If your device is too far gone to be eligible for credit, the company will recycle it at no cost to you.

Before turning in your unwanted electronics, Apple recommends you back up your data and erase it from your personal devices.

What can be done about e-waste more broadly?

Apple isn't the only company with a trade-in program that puts cash back into your pocket while helping to preserve Earth's finite resources.

Amazon, Dell, Best Buy, and Staples also offer rewards. You can also sell electronics on secondhand retail platforms such as eBay or Facebook Marketplace. Trashie's Tech Take Back Box is another great resource for responsible end-of-life electronics care and recycling services.

After loading up your Take Back Box with up to 10 pounds of unwanted electronics, you ship it to Trashie for free and earn credits for meals, entertainment, and more in return.

