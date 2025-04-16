Student outraged after discovering company's outdated policy on electronics: 'It's absolutely insane'

"I wonder how the human race can create so much waste."

Electronic waste is one of the largest sources of pollution globally, with the vast majority going to landfills and informal e-waste sites rather than being recycled.

One Reddit user found out firsthand that corporations are a major contributor to the problem.

What happened?

In the r/thinkpad subreddit, the original poster explained that they often get relatively new laptops for free from their mother's job, but these benefits come with a darker side.

They explained that their mom's employer has tossed iPads, monitors, and other equipment that still work fine. Some computers had slowed down, but many could be saved with a simple software update.

If the OP hadn't bothered to rescue them and refurbish or upgrade their operating systems, the computers would have been headed straight to the landfill.

"I am not lying when I say that these laptops were about to be taken to the tip (the [British-English] term for garbage dump)," they explained.

"I wonder how the human race can create so much waste … and then I see this company," the poster continued, adding that they were making the best of it by giving some devices to friends and using some for university.

"I'm glad you're giving all of these machines a new lease on life," one user said. "People need computers what with the way the world is nowadays, and you're doing a great thing."

"It's absolutely insane what companies do with perfectly good items that could definitely be repurposed or even donated at least," another shared.

Why is e-waste concerning?

While plastic pollution is an urgent global crisis, e-waste is worse in some ways because of the high quantity of heavy metals in devices that can leach into soil and waterways. When they're not disposed of properly, electronics can also produce toxic chemicals that are dangerous for human health.

According to the World Health Organization, e-waste is among the fastest-growing waste streams in the world, with around 68 million tons produced in 2022. Only about 22% was formally recycled, even though doing so presents a huge economic opportunity.

The United Nations Institute for Training and Research reported that the value of metals such as copper, iron, and gold in e-waste amounted to a staggering $91 billion in 2022. Recycled metals can be used to make valuable products, including lithium-ion batteries, at much lower production and labor costs than raw materials.

Plus, recycling e-waste in dedicated facilities would reduce exposure to harmful substances, such as lead, mercury, and dioxins, for people in low-income countries who work in the informal recycling sector. Improper disposal methods of e-waste can release up to 1,000 toxic chemicals into the environment, posing significant health risks.

Are companies doing anything about this?

The OP didn't say where their mother works, so the company's e-waste policies can't be scrutinized.

However, the poster mentioned they'd received a 2011 MacBook Air once, and Apple is doing plenty to reduce its e-waste.

It offers recycling programs, including Apple Trade In, where customers can get credit for their device and apply it to a new one or have it recycled for free. In 2023, Apple recycled nearly 44,000 tons of electronic materials and sent 12.8 million devices and accessories to new owners for reuse.

What else is being done to reduce e-waste?

Other tech and office supply giants like Best Buy, Target, and Staples offer similar trade-in programs for old electronics and ink cartridges.

In addition, the startup Trashie launched a Tech Take Back Box that allows users to send in unwanted gadgets for recycling in exchange for awesome perks like movie tickets and food delivery credits.

Making money on your old electronics has never been easier, and it's a win for both your wallet and the planet.

