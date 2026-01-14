Driver dumbfounded after discovering cause of damaged tire: 'Heard this loud noise'

"She couldn't figure out what was wrong."

Vapes are hazardous for your health — and apparently for your car.

One Reddit user was perplexed to find a nondescript metal object lodged between a brake and hubcap. The item was crushed beyond recognition, so they shared photos of it in r/whatisthisthing.

"My wife called me the other day while driving as she had heard a loud noise from the car," the post read. "She had been parked in a street and had just started driving again for about 20 seconds and heard this loud noise while driving. She couldn't figure out what was wrong and there were no lights and she drove the car home."

The community helped identify the object as a disposable vape, increasingly a major source of waste. The U.S. PIRG Education Fund found that about half a million vapes were thrown away daily in 2023.

Vape waste isn't just an eye sore. Most single-use vapes are improperly disposed of, even though many municipalities prohibit lithium-ion batteries in the trash. The batteries can cause fires in trash bins and garbage trucks, presenting a hazard for residents and sanitation workers.

Vapes are also worrisome from a health perspective, as you can inhale heavy metals when consuming the vapor, which increases cancer risk. Meanwhile, vape litter on the road can get stuck in a car or puncture a tire. This can create costly damage and adds another dangerous hazard to driving.

Reddit users noted how common it was to see such waste these days.

"Awesome call on figuring this out! I will say that whenever I take a walk along a main road these days the two things I see the most trash-wise are nip bottles and vape gear," one person said.

"Why is it always a vape, lol?" another remarked.

