Mechanic horrified after finding 'ridiculous' item lodged in tire: 'I was floored'

Disposable vapes are a health hazard in more ways than one.

There's nothing worse than an unexpected visit to the mechanic, especially if someone else caused the damage to your car. A Reddit post on the r/Justrolledintotheshop subreddit showed the damage that litter can do to your vehicle.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo shows a mangled disposable vape that had become wedged in a tire. "Don't toss your vape out of the window," the poster remarked.

It's not just cars and bikes that are the victims of discarded single-use vapes; the smoking devices are made of lithium-ion batteries, which can explode or catch fire if not discarded safely.

With half a million vapes thrown out in America every day, the risk for unsafe disposal is high. The U.S. Public Interest Research Group estimated that fires caused by disposable vapes in waste facilities cost at least $95 million each year.

Sadly, finding brightly colored disposable vapes scattered around beauty spots is becoming incredibly common. They are a massive eyesore and can also present a choking hazard to pets and local wildlife.

This litter is particularly damaging because it contains plastic, nicotine, and lithium-ion batteries. Harmful chemicals and microplastics that have shed from these devices leach into water supplies and find their way into our food and beverages.

That's not even to mention the damage that vapes can do to your health. Though touted as a healthier option to smoking, vapes still contain nicotine, which is highly addictive, carcinogenic, and can harm brain development in young people.

If you are a vaper, try to opt for reusable options to cut down on plastic waste, and make sure to recycle any vapes properly.

"I saw one of these in the bucket at my mechanic shop just a couple weeks ago," another Reddit user commented on the post. "I was floored that one could do that."

"The vapes that can't be refilled should be banned, it's ridiculous," someone else added.

One person retorted: "Anything 'disposable' should be banned."

